Barabanki, December 25: A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a train on the Lucknow-Ayodhya railway track near Patulki village here, police said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Station House Officer of Dariyabad Police Station Manoj Sonkar said. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the Vande Bharat Express train was on its way from Ayodhya to Lucknow.

The loco pilot, after noticing the girl on the tracks, immediately applied the brakes, but she was unfortunately struck by the train, officials said. A thorough investigation is underway, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

