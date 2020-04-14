Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Test Positive For Coronavirus in Moradabad

Tablighi Jamaat members at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz (Photo Credits: IANS)

Moradabad, April 14: Seventeen people, linked to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

All these people had either attended the event themselves or have come in contact with some of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, who had earlier tested positive for the virus. COVID-19 in Delhi: 52 Members Belonging Tablighi Jamaat Found Coronavirus Positive in Chandni Mahal Area.

The samples of all these people were collected after they had developed some symptoms of the virus and their reports came in on Monday night.

One of the 17 people who had tested positive, died in the city. The deceased was identified as a 49-year-old, who had contracted the infection through the Jamaatis. Ali was a native of Nawabpura in Moradabad.

According to sources, all 17 people from different areas had been placed under quarantine after it was confirmed that they had either attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, or may have contracted the virus through some attendees.

With these new cases, the total number of positive cases in Moradabad city has reached 18.