Uttar Pradesh: 2 People Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Kanpur, 6 Others Admitted in Hospital

Kanpur, April 12: Two people in Kanpur's Mawai Bhachhan village in Sajeti Police Station area died on Sunday after consuming spurious liquor. While Police said that six others have been admitted in the hospital and their treatment is underway. Following the incident, the police have issued an alert in the area and launched a probe.

Informing about the latest development, Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Two people have died & six others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur after they consumed in Mawai Bhachhan village in Sajeti Police Station area. The condition of hospitalised people is stable. Investigation is underway." Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Protection of Liquor Bottles is Another Task for Tamil Nadu.

As per the initial details, a truck driver Aniup Soochan arrived in the village after consuming liquor from somewhere on Friday night with eight others. On Saturday, all the people were ill and admitted in the hospital. On Sunday, alonh with Anoop, two others died. Among the people who drank with Anoop include village head Randhir Singh and his nephew. Police is probing the matter.