Lucknow, Dec 29: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared its first candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in early 2022.

The party has named its candidate without waiting for a formal announcement of its alliance with other parties.

The AIMIM candidate for the Utraula Assembly seat in Balrampur district is Dr. Abdul Mannan, an eye surgeon by profession. Mannan has joined the AIMIM after leaving the Peace party earlier this month. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP to Contest UP Poll, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On December 16, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow to stitch an alliance for the 2022 Assembly polls.

A day later, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav met Rajbhar, ostensibly to join the alliance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).