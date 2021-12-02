Lucknow, Dec 2: BSP supremo Mayawati Thursday asked the people to be wary of "Hindu-Muslim politics" of the BJP, saying it is the "last tactic" of the party to ward of its impending defeat in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls,

She was reacting to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement that preparations are on (for a temple) in Mathura as construction of temples in Ayodhya and Kashi is underway. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress to Give 40 Percent of Tickets to Women, Says Priyanka Gandhi.

"The statement given by UP Deputy CM Maurya ahead of the upcoming assembly elections that temple construction is going on in Ayodhya and Kashi and now there are preparations for Mathura reinforces the general perception of BJP's defeat. People should beware of this (Akhiri hatkande) last tactic that is Hindu-Muslim politics," Maywati said in a tweet in Hindi. Assembly polls are due in the state early next year.

"The construction of grand temples is on in Ayodhya and Kashi, and preparations are on for one in Mathura (Ayodhya Kashi bhavya mandir nirmaan jaari hai Mathura kee tyaari hai)," Maurya said in a tweet on Wednesday he posted in Hindi.

Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna. The Mathura district administration on November 28 imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 following an announcement by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to install a Lord Krishna idol at the deity's “actual birthplace".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also criticised Maurya saying the comment shows BJP is sensing defeat.

"This (Maurya's tweet) indicates that the BJP has sensed a sure defeat in the upcoming UP Assembly elections," he said to a news channel.