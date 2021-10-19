Lucknow, October 19: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that her party will give 40 percent of tickets to women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Priyanka Gandhi is emerging as Congress's face in politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

