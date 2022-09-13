Lucknow, September 13: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the Monsoon Session, commencing on September 19. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh to Add 352 Additional PICUs in 72 Districts to Ensure Better Health Facilities for Children.

"A day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues," he said. The state Assembly Secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the upcoming session. Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh Dismisses 841 Government Lawyers Appointed in Allahabad High Court.

The members usually go to the Central Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings. Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).