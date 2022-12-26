Kanpur, Dec 26: Six scrap shops were burnt down after a fire broke out at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police circle in Kanpur.

Soon after the fire began on Sunday night, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Uttar Pradesh: 90 Sheep, 8 Vultures Die After Being Hit by Train in Balrampur.

Watch Huge Flames of Fire Erupt at Kanpur's Sutarkhana:

UP | We received information about a fire at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area. We reached the spot and found that around 5-6 scrap shops have been damaged. 3 fire tenders are present on the spot. No injuries reported so far: KK Singh, Fire Officer Kanpur pic.twitter.com/TFAmrzvS4w — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2022

K.K. Singh, Fire Officer Kanpur said, "We received information about a fire at Sutarkhana in the Harbans Mohal police station area. We reached the spot and found that around 5-6 scrap shops have been damaged. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames." Kanpur Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashed in the Middle of Road, Prime Accused Arrested (Graphic Video).

The official spokesman said that no one was injured in the incident.

Further information on the matter was awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).