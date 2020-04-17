Uttar Pradesh Govt Declares 3 Districts - Pilibhit, Maharajganj & Hathras - Coronavirus Free After All COVID-19 Patients Recover

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 17: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared three districts free from the novel coronavirus. These three districts are - Pilibhit, Maharajganj and Hathras. All the coronavirus patients have fully recovered from the disease in the districts. However, the state government asked the district administrations not to lower the guard and continue to take precautions so that no new cases of COVID-19 should emerge. Kerala Reports Highest Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients in India, About 64% People Have Recovered So Far.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad in a press conference said, “Maharajganj and Hathras districts have also been declared coronavirus free. The state government declared Pilibhit district coronavirus free on April 13 after the second report of two COVID patients was found negative in laboratory tests.” Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 13,835, Death Toll Jumps to 452, Over 200 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

In Maharajganj, all six coronavirus patients tested negative for the second time. Meanwhile, there is no fresh case of COVID-19 reported in the district. In Pilibhit, the first coronavirus case was reported on March 22. A 73-year-old man was tested positive for the deadly virus. Later his son also contracted the disease. Now both the patients have been discharged. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus:

Four people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin had tested positive for coronavirus. They were then admitted to the isolation ward of COVDI-19 hospital in the district. These people were discharged on Wednesday after their sample tested negative. As per reports, 14 people who came in contact with them were tested negative for coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Completely Seal COVID-19 Hotspots of 15 Districts From Midnight Till April 15; Check Full List.

In Uttar Pradesh, 846 have contracted COVID-19 so far. Fourteen deaths were also reported in the state due to the deadly virus. Till now, only 74 people have recovered from coronavirus. Last week, the state government also sealed COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts.