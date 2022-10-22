Bijnor, October 22: A dialysis patient was left to die as there was no electricity in Amroha district hospital. The patient died while waiting for dialysis, but dialysis could not be done. He was undergoing dialysis in the district hospital for the last two years. Water supply also came to a standstill due to sudden power outage since Wednesday morning. Due to which he could not undergo dialysis. The patient's condition had deteriorated after waiting for power to come on till 2 pm. Earlier dialysis was done in Moradabad

Mohammad Amir, a resident of Mohalla Mullana of Amroha, used to run a grocery shop. He was suffering from kidney disease for about four years, reported TOI. Earlier, he used to do dialysis in a private hospital in Moradabad. Due to which a lot of expenditure had been incurred on which the financial condition of his house had also become weak.

Meanwhile, he had been doing his dialysis here for two years when a ten-bed dialysis unit was opened in Amroha District Hospital. He had dialysis twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On Wednesday when he reached the district hospital at seven o'clock in the morning along with his wife Gazala for his dialysis there was a power failure due to technical fault.

The power supply was stalled since 6 am due to a technical snag. Due to this the water supply was also stopped. Along with other patients, Aamir also sat in the unit and waited for the electricity to come, but the electricity did not come. Distraught, he returned home with his wife at two o'clock in the afternoon. Here his condition started deteriorating. He died while being taken to Moradabad.

On this the relatives left for Moradabad with him. But he died on the way. The relatives brought his body home and buried it on Thursday. Due to his untimely death due to lack of arrangements, the wife and other relatives are in a bad condition. District Hospital's CMS Dr. Prema Pant Tripathi said that due to power failure, there was no water supply. Due to this the system of dialysis was also disrupted.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Prema Pant Tripathi on Friday said that there was disruption in power supply due to which water supply to the dialysis unit was affected. As a result, the dialysis could not be done. There were generators in the hospital which were working but the patient's condition was already serious. He was also paralysed.

