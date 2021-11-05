Rajkot, November 5: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy allegedly killed his father in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Monday over his drinking habit. The minor boy's maternal uncle also reportedly helped him in the murder. The incident took place at Moviya village in Gondal taluka of the village. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Sursing Rathwa. The boy told the police that the deceased used to create ruckus and beat him and other family members after getting drunk. Surat Shocker: Boy Kills Father After Being Reprimanded for Playing Games on Mobile Phone.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on November 1, Rathwa passed out on a village road. After getting information, the boy and his maternal uncle Shankar Kikeriya went to pick him up. However, when they got to know that Rathwa had spent all the money meant for Diwali purchases on Alcohol, the accused got angry and decided to get rid of him. Punjab Horror: 17-Year-Old Boy Kills Grandparents Over Property Dispute In Ludhiana's Samrala City.

On the way home, the boy and his maternal uncle bludgeoned Rathwa to death with a heavy stone, reported the media house. The accused cam hoe and acted normal. The villagers found Rathwa's body lying in a pool of blood. They informed his family members. Rathwa was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The police became suspicious of the boy.

During the questioning, the minor broke down and confessed to his crime. The police detained the boy and arrested his maternal uncle. The deceased belonged to Dahod and worked as a farm labourer. A detailed investigation was launched into the matter.

