Bijnor, July 2:The Bijnor police have arrested three people for allegedly throwing meat pieces in a well, police said. The incident took place in Peepli village under the Himpurdeepa police station area on Saturday.

According to police, the locals found meat pieces in a well located in a vacant plot. The well is dry but the locals have a devotional sentiment with it. Following the incident, tension gripped the area and heavy police was deployed. Delhi: Severed Head of Buffalo Found Near Temple in Welcome Area; Two Accused Arrested.

Ram Pratap Singh, Station House Officer of Himpurdeepa police station, said, “Locals reported the matter to police and a complaint was received against four people. Samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for testing. A case under IPC sections 269 and 270 (negligently doing any act) has been registered and three suspects have been arrested. One is absconding.” Delhi Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered in Dwarka Area by Domestic Help, Associate; Detained.

In another incident, meat pieces were also found near a temple in the Aurangabad area of Bulandshahr by some unidentified persons. Hindu activists have demanded police action into the matter. While no FIR has been registered, police said that an investigation is underway.

