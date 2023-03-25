Mumbai, March 25: A minor girl showed immense courage when she fought off a man and foiled his kidnapping bid onboard a train in Uttar Pradesh. Police officials said that the incident took place when the 13-year-old girl was returning to Kanpur with her parents on the Subedarganj Express. The family was on their way back home after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report in the Times of India, the minor girl was allegedly attacked by a man onboard the moving train Subedarganj Express in Uttar Pradesh. Cops said that the minor girl was fast asleep in the middle berth of the sleeper coach. "The unidentified man, all of a sudden, covered her mouth and tried to take her away, but she fought him off with all her might," a police officer said. Mumbai Shocker: Bid To Kidnap 6-Year-Girl From Kandivali’s Ganpati Mandal Foiled, Accused Booked.

After hearing the minor girl's screams, people in other coaches woke up and immediately caught hold of the accused. Later, they handed him over to the train's TTE and security guards, however, the accused managed to flee away. An officer said that the incident took place at around 2 am on Wednesday between Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar stations.

Speaking about the incident, Devi Dayal, DSP (GRP) Moradabad said that the family did not want to file a complaint in the beginning but after reaching their destination, the minor girl's father lodged a complaint against the accused. Following this, the police registered a case. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Foils Kidnapping Attempt By E-Rickshaw Driver and Two Others in Bahraich.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav, GRP police station in-charge, Muzaffarnagar, where the case has been filed said that the accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

