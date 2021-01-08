Ballia, January 8: A Muslim woman has alleged that her husband, who is presently in Qatar, has given her triple talaq over phone, police said on Friday.

Nazish Begum, who married Qutubdin Usmani on February 8, 2018, complained on Thursday that her husband divorced her by uttering "talaq" thrice over the phone, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

The mahila thana has been directed to conduct a probe and take necessary action in this connection , the ASP said. Nazish Begum told reporters that her husband left for Qatar after three months of marriage following which she started getting harassed at her in-laws' house. Woman Given Triple Talaq Over Phone by Husband, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Help.

When she complained about a close relative making advances towards her, Usmani threatened her. Nazish Begum said that she was thrown out of the house on December 28, 2020 and she returned to her parents' home in Sikriya Kala village under Gadwar police station area here.

When she apprised her husband on the phone about what had transpired with her, he gave her triple talaq and said that he had nothing to do with her anymore, she said, adding that she has sought justice from the police.