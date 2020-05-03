Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Relentlessly Thrashes Man in Etawah, Suspended; Video Goes Viral

UP Cop Thrashes Man (Photo Credits: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

Etawah, May 3: In a shocking video, a cop was filmed on camera mercilessly thrashing a man. The video of the incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, shows policeman torturing a man as he begs for mercy in Biba Mau village. The two-minute clip was shared by the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), which slammed the police action. UP Policemen Thrash Man, Drag Him on Road After Spat Over Traffic Rules Violation, Suspended; Video Goes Viral.

“The inhuman face of the police is exposed in the Biba Mau village of Etawah. The constable who had backing from SO has beaten an innocent mentally challenged man. The suspension of the constable after the video went viral is not enough, the SO should also be suspended after an investigation in the case,” tweeted Samajwadi Party.

UP Police Constable Relentlessly Thrashes Man in Etawah:

इटावा के बीबा मऊ गांव में फिर सामने आया यूपी पुलिस का बर्बर चेहरा। SO संरक्षित सिपाही ने निर्दोष मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त युवक को बेरहमी से पीटा। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मात्र दोषी सिपाही पर निलंबन की कार्रवाई अपर्याप्त। जांच करा SO को भी किया जाए निलंबित। pic.twitter.com/3xyGLuUsf0 — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 3, 2020

The video shows a constable continuously beating a man with a stick. The cop is also seen placing his foot on the man's chest. The man also asks for help and repeatedly calls out "pradhan Ji" (village head). The clip was shot from a terrace in a neighbourhood.

According to a report in NDTV, the man was identified as Sunil Yadav, who is allegedly a drug addict and has a criminal background. The police said that they had gone to arrest him but Yadav allegedly assaulted them with a knife. As per a report submitted to SSP Etawah by senior police officials, the cop has been suspended. The report also specifies that Yadav is under psychiatric treatment.