Shahjahanpur, August 25: A 26-year-old man accused of raping his fiancee tied the knot with her after a local court granted him parole for four hours on Tuesday in Shahjahanpur, reported TOI. Reportedly, the man's 23-year-old fiancee had accused him of rape after their marriage was called off due to a dispute between the two families over dowry and he was sent to jail in April.

However, the two families reached a compromise recently and asked the court to stop proceedings in the case. Following this, the court granted him parole for four hours and the marriage was solemnised at a temple in Pilibhit in presence of policemen and relatives. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Arrested 28 Years After Raping Minor As DNA Matches With Boy Born As Result of Crime.

As per the reports, the court granted him parole on Tuesday from 11 am to 3pm, ordered him to marry the survivor in police custody, and file proof for the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).