Bhadohi, November 25: A speeding truck allegedly hit a motorbike in the Gopiganj area here on Saturday evening, killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son, police said. Gopiganj SHO Santosh Kumar Srivastava said Sujit Saroj was travelling on his motorbike with his wife Poonam Saroj (23) and son Hrithik Saroj (2) when a speeding truck allegedly hit their vehicle from behind at the Mirzapur trisection here.

The woman and her son fell on the road and came under the wheel of the truck which sped away after the accident, the SHO said, adding that Sujit, however, fell on the other side of the road and escaped unhurt. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Die As Bus Crashes Into Car in Chitrakoot.

The locals present near the accident spot chased the truck for around a kilometre but could not catch it, the police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver who is yet to be identified, the SHO said.

