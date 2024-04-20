Mainpuri, April 20: Four women died and 20 people were injured when a tractor-trolley was hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said. The accident happened around 4 am near Fardpur village when around 35 people onboard the tractor-trolley were returning from a child's ‘namkaran' ceremony, they said.

According to one of the injured passengers, Virendra Singh Lodhi Rajput, 25 women were among the 35 people who had gone to attend the ceremony of his daughter's child in Beldhara village, they said.

Inspector Bichwan Police Station Avanish Kumar Tyagi said when they reached Fardpur village, the headlight of the tractor developed some problems. They parked it on the roadside to fix it when a speeding truck rammed into the tractor-trolley. Twenty injured people were admitted to the district hospital and four others, including three women, were rushed to Safai hospital in critical condition, he said.

While Fulmat (35),Ramakanti Devi (45) and Sanjay Devi (30) died on the spot, Dropadi Devi (40) succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital, the SHO said. The locals caught hold of the truck driver and handed him over to the police.