Maharajganj, November 27: A 28-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks by three people here, police said on Monday. On Sunday night, Salman, a resident of the Narayanpur village under the Ghughuli police station, was beaten to death with sticks by three people outside the Ballo village, ASP Atish Kumar Singh said.

Salman hit a cyclist, Vishram, while he was returning home on his motorcycle. Vishram soon called his two sons from the Ballo village and they beat Salman with sticks leading to his death, the ASP said, adding that all three accused have been arrested.

Police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for postmortem, the ASP added.