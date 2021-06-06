Bareilly, June 6: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by six men in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on May 31 in Bhagwanpur Dhimri village of the district. The girl went for a ride on her scooty with her two school friends during COVID-19 lockdown when she was allegedly dragged from her vehicle and was gangraped. UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hamirpur, Father Alleges Rape.

The girl informed her parents on Saturday. A complaint was lodged by the girl’s elder and her school friends at a police station in Izzatnagar. The girl also suffered injuries and is in mental trauma. An FIR was registered in the case. All the accused are currently absconding. They are residents of the same village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl told the police that she was riding the scooty with one of her school friends while her other friend was on a different bike. She added that a few men stopped them as they were passing through the village. One of the girl’s friends fled from the spot. The men assaulted the rape survivor’s other friend, and he fell unconscious. The accused dragged the girl to an abandoned field near a dry canal and committed the heinous crime.

The men even threatened the girl not to tell anybody. “I still remember their names. They were calling each other by their names - Dharmendra, Anuj, Vishal, Neeraj, Amit and Naresh. Naresh was the most aggressive of them all and probably leading the gang. I want strict action against the accused,” reported the media house quoting the rape survivor as saying. The FIR was registered against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the SC/ST act. The girl was sent for medical examination. All the accused are still absconding. The police also ensured strict action against the accused.

