Sonbhadra, July 9: A lineman posted with a power station at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district has been arrested for allegedly forcing a 21-year-old Dalit youth to lick his footwear and do squats. The incident occurred on July 6 when the youth was trying to check the electric wiring at a relative’s residence and the lineman reached the spot. However, an FIR was filed over a complaint after a video of the incident surfaced online. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Another Man's Slipper, Do Squats Following Altercation in Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

In the video, the complainant is purportedly seen licking the footwear of the accused and doing squats in front of him. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Assaulted in Running Car, Forced to Lick Another Man's Feet in Gwalior; Two Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dalit Youth Forced To Lick Feet in Sonbhadra:

In UP's Sonbhadra, an electricity department lineman Tejbali Singh forced a Dalit man to lick former's slipper and do squats following altercation. The incident happened within limits of Shahganj PS in the district. pic.twitter.com/qfUK4MEfYW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 8, 2023

The police spokesman said that the accused Tejbali Singh Patel, has been booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). SC/ST Act was also invoked against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2023 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).