Lucknow, Sep 19: The parents of a man who kidnapped and killed a 21-year-old woman, have been arrested for helping their son, a jilted lover, in hiding and disposing of the body.

Harshit Shukla, arrested on Saturday, had forcibly taken the woman to his house on pretext of an outing and strangulated her to death when she refused to submit to his wishes.

Harshit's parents, Prem Chand Shukla, 60, and Madhuri Shukla, 57, were arrested from their residence in Pandit Khera locality in Krishna Nagar.

ADCP, Central Zone, Rajesh Srivastava said that the accused kept the body in his room on the first floor of his residence and locked it from outside.

After two days, a foul smell started emanating from the first floor and Madhuri came to know about the murder of the girl.

ADCP said that Madhuri then informed her husband about the same and the three of them tied the body in a blanket and then stuffed it in a plastic sack which they dumped near the tube well near their residence.

A day later, the body was recovered by the locals and police were informed about the same. The parents of the woman had also lodged a missing complaint in the case.

It mentioned that Harshit was harassing their daughter and that she had distanced herself from him about 10 months ago.

The woman had lodged a complaint against Harshit with the police in May after which he was arrested and released after seven days. The man started harassing the woman again in September following which she lodged another complaint on the day she had gone missing.

