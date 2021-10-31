Lucknow, October 31: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by six people during a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow district on Friday night due to old enmity. The deceases was identified as Taufiq. He was a resident of Shiv Nagar in Hasanganj. Taufiq had gone to attend the marriage of Irfan with his sister Gausia and friend Sonu. The function was organized at Bappa Lawn in Shiv Nagar. Rajasthan Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death By Neighbours In Kota After Heated Argument; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused were also invited to the marriage function. Upon seeing Taufiq at the marriage, they surrounded him and stabbed him to death. The accused have been identified as Jalil and his five sons Ismail, Zakir Ahmad, Zafar Khan, Mohammed Ahmad and Raju. They all are residents of Badi Pakariya in Hasanganj. Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Hanswa Village.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Taufiq was rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre. However, doctors declared him dead. “My sister Gausia and our friend Sonu saw them stabbing Taufiq. The accused fled the scene after executing the crime. Gausia and Sonu rushed Taufiq to KGMU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead,” reported the media house quoting Taufiq’s elder brother Tehzib as saying.

A murder case has been registered against Jalil and his five sons. The police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused.

