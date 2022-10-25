Kannauj, October 25: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then found dumped, drenched in blood behind the Dak Bangla guest house in Kannauj. A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows bystanders busy filming the grievously injured girl, instead of helping her.

The girl had multiple injuries, including on her head. In the video, the girl can be seen trying to reach out for help by raising her hand, but her appeals go unanswered. The video shows a group of men with their mobile phones in their hands, filming her from different angles. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Etah District; Case Registered.

Watch: Men Make Videos As Injured Minor Rape Victim Cries for Help

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में एक 12 साल की मासूम घर से मिट्टी की गुल्लक खरीदने निकली थी घंटो बाद भी घर नहीं लौटी, फिर खबर आई वो खून में लथपथ गेस्ट हाउस के पीछे मिली है बच्ची बदहवास हालत में थी लोग मदद की जगह वीडियो बना रहे थे !! pic.twitter.com/fibz7nKa4z — People Against Rapes In India (@pariforindia) October 24, 2022

The onlookers can be heard asking whether the police were informed. Another asked for the police chief's number. But the filming continued with no attempts to help the girl. Uttar Pradesh: Rape Accused, Released on Parole, Marries Survivor in Shahjahanpur.

The girl had to wait for help until the police arrived. A second video, which also went viral, showed the local police outpost in-charge rushing towards an autorickshaw with the injured girl in his arms.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, "The minor girl was found injured and the local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment." A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint by the girl's family, he said.

It is not clear if the girl was sexually assaulted. No arrests have been made in the case yet. According to the girl's family, she had gone out to buy a piggy bank in the afternoon. When she did not return home till the evening, her parents mounted a search for her.

The girl was found behind the guest house, drenched in blood and traumatised. The victim was later taken to the district hospital where a doctor examined her and referred her to Kanpur keeping in view her critical condition. The local residents alleged that the girl was gang-raped and dumped there.

However, the police are denying the claim of residents. Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion and the police were waiting for the girl to give a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).