Pilibhit, March 17: In a shocking incident, A 32-year-old widow was allegedly raped and victimised by unnatural sex repeatedly by the father-in-law of her younger sister, reported The Times of India. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit city. The FIR was registered in the case on Monday.

The 55-year-old man reportedly spiked the tea of the widow, and when she became unconscious, he raped her. The accused also recorded the heinous act on camera and blackmailed the woman. Notably, the widow has three children. Her husband died in 2018. The accused started visiting the family after her husband’s death. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 5-Year-Old Raped by 13-Year-Old Boy in Fatehpur District.

“One day, when I served him tea, he sneakily mixed a sedative in my cup, and after taking the tea when I lost my consciousness, he raped me and filmed the act.” Reported TOI quoting the complainant as saying. The accused threatened the woman to make her video public if she tells anybody. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Returning from School Gangraped in Gonda.

After the incident, the accused raped the widow often and victimise her with unnatural sex. She even alleged that whenever she opposed, the 55-year-old man used to beat her and her children. According to the rape-survivor, on February 27, the accused even tried to set her on fire. After escaping, she lodged a written complaint to the Sungarhi police station, but the accused was sent to jail only for the breach of peace.

The woman then narrated her ordeal to the SP of the area, following which the accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376 for rape, 377 for unnatural sex, 307 for an attempt to kill. The man is currently absconding. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST.