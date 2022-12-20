Rae Bareli, December 20: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband after the couple had a fight and then slept next to his body. The following morning, she asked the children not to wake up their father.

The incident took place in Sahago Paschim village under Bachhrawan police circle in Rae Bareli district. The police said the deceased Atul Sahgo was addicted to drinking. He used to work as a confectioner in weddings and other functions. He lived here with his wife Annu and two children. Odisha Shocker: Wife Strangles Husband to Death With Scarf After He Complains of Ants in Rice, Arrested.

Annu, the prime accused, used to run a beauty parlour. When Atul came home in a drunken state, he had a fight with his wife and then he started beating her. Meanwhile, Annu took the opportunity and hit him on the head with a stone. When he fainted, she strangled him to death.

Then Annu went to her beauty parlour. After working at the beauty parlour for the whole day, returned home in the evening and prepared dinner for everyone. According to reports, Annu fed the children and put them to sleep, but she herself kept awake. She then single-handedly dragged the dead body of her husband and threw it at the gate and went to sleep herself in the room. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

In the morning, Annu herself raised an alarm that he had come after drinking alcohol at night and fell down and died. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem.

After the post-mortem report stated strangulation as the cause of death, the police detained Annu and started questioning her. ASP Vishwajeet Srivastava said that Annu was taken into custody and further investigations were underway.

