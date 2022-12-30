Agra, December 30: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly blackmailed and raped by a youth. Reportedly, the accused blackmailed the woman into developing physical relations with him, Later, he went to her house and sexually assaulted her. The woman registered a case against the accused who is on the run.

According to the reports, the woman received a call from the accused four months ago. The accused then started calling her very often. Soon a friendship evolved between them. Taking advantage of the friendship, the accused then video-called her and recorded the took screen recording of video call. The accused, after obtaining the clip of the video call, started blackmailing the woman saying he will tell her husband about their conversations. The accused kept harassing the woman with the screen recording. Mumbai Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Blackmails, Rapes Neighbour for 26 Years; Arrested.

The accused again video-called her and demanded she go nude. Scared, the woman gave in to his demands. The accused recorded the nude conversation also and again started blackmailing the woman. The accused started pressuring her into developing a physical relationship. After falling prey to his demands, the woman asked the accused to come to her house on December 20 when her husband and mother-in-law were away. Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Detained in Bandra for Raping Teen Girl After Blackmailing Her with Kiss Selfie.

The accused went to her house and started forcing her physically. The youth then sexually assaulted her and fled the spot. Fed up, the woman finally mustered up the courage and lodged a complaint. The cops booked the youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act. The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is currently absconding.

