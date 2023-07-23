Shahjahanpur, July 23: A video of two students allegedly indulging in an obscene act inside the Government Medical College here has gone viral on social media platforms. The college principal has ordered a probe into the incident and said legal action will be taken against the culprits. Uttar Pradesh: Girl Expelled From Private School for Radicalising Students Against Muslims in Meerut.

In the purported video, a group of paramedical students can be seen sitting in a hall while two of them -- a male and a female -- indulge in an obscene act. College Principal Rajesh Kumar told PTI on Sunday that the process to identify the students is on. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Goes to In-Laws House to Bring Wife Back in Agra, Woman’s Family Sets Him on Fire.

The matter is being investigated and legal action will be taken after identifying them. This is a serious matter and we will not let anyone tarnish the image of the college, Kumar said.