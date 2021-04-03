Kanpur, April 3: In a major goof-up, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) was on a phone call as she administered two shots of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district, officials said on Saturday.

As the news reached the woman's family members, they created an uproar at the centre and later senior officials including the district magistrate and chief medical officer were informed about the alleged negligence.

The family members told reporters that Kamlesh Kumari, a woman in her 50s, had gone to Marhauli PHC on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot where ANM Archana ended up giving her two doses. When Kumari inquired about two injections being given to her, Archana reprimanded her instead of apologising for the mistake, they alleged.

The family members further said that due to the double dosage of vaccination, Kumari developed mild swelling in her hand, although, no serious symptoms were reported. District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh told PTI that he has taken serious cognisance over the negligence. The CMO has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a fact finding report to him by Saturday evening, the DM added.

He said further comments over the incident will be made only after findings based on the inquiry. Kanpur Dehat CMO Rajesh Katiyar said the COVID-19 vaccination drive was being conducted at Marhauli primary health centre and a senior doctor has been asked to inquire about the matter and submit a report. The inquiry report would be submitted to the DM who will take action on his end, Katiyar added.