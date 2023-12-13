Dehradun, December 13: A rape survivor seeking permission for an abortion consumed pesticide inside court premises in Roorkee, police said on Wednesday. The four-months pregnant woman was rushed to the trauma centre of Roorkee civil hospital from where she was referred to AIIMS, Rishikesh, SP (rural) Swapan Kishore Singh said.

She was waiting in the court of Upadhi Singhal, additional civil judge (first) junior division, for a hearing on her petition seeking permission for an abortion on Tuesday when she consumed pesticide and fell on the ground, he said. Uttarakhand Shocker: Girl Students at Residential School Allege Inappropriate Touching by Tailors While Taking Measurement for School Uniform, Held.

The woman who hails from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh had lodged a case against a man from Bhagwanpur area near Roorkee accusing him of raping her. She had a rented room in Bhagwanpur. According to her complaint, the accused had physical relations with her after promising to marry her but did not keep his word. Uttarakhand Shocker: ARTO Official Abuses, Assaults Cop Inside Office Premises in Haridwar, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested on November 9 and sent to jail. The chargesheet against him was filed on November 18, the SP said. The woman is said to have been under mental stress as she was being pressured by her landlord to vacate her room and by the relatives of the accused to withdraw the case, the SP said.