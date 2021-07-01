Dehradun, July 1: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, as per reports. The accused, identified as Chunmun Mahato, reportedly kidnapped the five-year-old girl while she was playing out of her home on Tuesday, raped and killed her, following which he dumped the minor's dead body in bushes. The accused was arrested by the police on Wednesday and he reportedly confessed to his crime. Assam Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by 44-Year-Old Man in Baksa District; Accused Arrested.

As per reports, when the girl didn't come back to her home after playing, her mother filed a missing complaint with the police and an investigation was started. The police came to know that the girl was last seen with the accused. "Based on the input, we also examined the CCTV cameras of the areas in which he was seen with the girl. Police soon nabbed him and questioned him... he broke down and confessed to the crime," Ritesh Shah, a police officer privy of the investigation, told the Hindustan Times. Uttar Pradesh: Village Panchayat Asks Minor Girl To Settle Rape Case for Rs 50,000 and Five Slipper Slaps to Accused.

In another similar incident reported earlier this week, a nine-year-old minor girl was raped by a 44-year-old while she went out for fishing. The incident reportedly took place in Baksa district of Assam. The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police. The accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PCSO) Act.

