Bhopal, July 10: Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that law has taken its course. "Law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret and disappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey's arrest yesterday and death today. Madhya Pradesh Police did its job, it arrested and handed him over to the UP Police," the Minister said.

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday. Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine. Vikas Dubey Encounter: 4 Policemen Injured, Media Following UP STF Convoy Stopped Before Encounter, Here's What We Know So Far.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.