New Delhi. February 10: Former Indian Army chief and Union Minister General (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday issued a clarification over his remarks on transgressions by Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Responding to his criticism over his comments, VK Singh said that people should not fall prey to the Chinese propaganda. The Former Army Chief further added that his reply to a question regarding the situation at the LAC was distorted. Rahul Demands Sacking of V K Singh over Purported Remarks on LAC.

Singh said in a Facebook post, stated, "I saw my reported reply to a question in Madurai splashed across social media and the newspapers, wherein I am purported to have said that India has been transgressing the LAC with China, five times to every one ingress of theirs." The union minister further added, "This distortion could not be further from the truth. I had simply stated the established fact that the borders along the LAC have not been demarcated and until that is done there will always be differing perception."

The former Army chief said that the Indian side was responding to "bullying tactics" of the Peoples'Peoples' Republic of China with the equal or greater measure as was the case in Galwan last year. "In the race to create sensational headlines, newspaper editors must verify what was said and what is reported," stated Singh. He also said that the media report is "malicious distortion". China On VK Singh’s Remarks On LAC: Union Minister Says India Has Crossed LAC More Times Than China; ‘Unwitting Confession’ Says Beijing.

Statement by VK Singh:

I am more aware of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) and the borders. Suggest, do not fall prey to the Chinese propaganda. Here is my statement on the subject: Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Gen (Retd) VK Singh pic.twitter.com/fiZzZHZmMi — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

The former Army Chief, while attending a programme in Madurai had reportedly sad that India had transgressed the LAC more often than the Chinese side. He further added that if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times. Responding to Singh's reported comments in Madurai Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called it an "unwitting confession" of "frequent acts of trespass".

Congress also lashed out at the union minister over his reported remarks and even demanded his resignation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that the union minister be sacked for his purported remarks on transgressions at the Line of Actual Control, and said not removing him would amount to insult of Indian soldiers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).