Water Scarcity Unlikely During Summer 2020 in Chennai as COVID-19 Outbreak Brings Down Commercial Demand

Chennai, May 21: Although the novel coronavirus outbreak has created havoc across the country, there may be positive news for the residents of Chennai. The unprecedented water scarcity crisis that gripped Tamil Nadu's capital in Summer 2019 is unlikely to happen this year. The combined water level of the four lakes- Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Sholavaram- that provide water to the city is 5.402 tmcft. Last year, the same was 0.135 tmcft on this day, The News Minute reported.

A Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) official told TNM that summer this year will be comfortable as there will be no water shortage. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed from March 25, almost all commercial establishments are shut. This has resulted in low commercial demand for water. #ChennaiRains Trend on Twitter After the Tamil Nadu Capital City Wakes Up to Unexpected Rainfall Amid Lockdown (View Pics and Videos).

The CMWSSB has also stopped supplying fresh water to the two big industrial clusters in the northern and western part of the city. The water is these regions are supplied by the two recycling plants developed at the cost of Rs 630 crore.

Chennai had a difficult time in summer last year due to severe water scarcity. The Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water from Jolarpettai, around 220 kilometres away from Chennai. The government also reduced the quantity of water supplied to the city.