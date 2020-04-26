ChennaiRains Trend on Twitter After the Tamil Nadu Capital City Wakes Up to Unexpected Rainfall Amid Lockdown (View Pics and Videos)

Rains in Chennai (Photo Credits: @santoelumalai/ @iam_trs/ Twitter)

People in Chennai woke up to unexpected heavy rainfall on a Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. As the country remains under lockdown, individuals at home were relieved with the heavy shower this morning. What began as a sudden formation of cloud cover, the rainfall instantly cool down the otherwise scorching city. People were quick to take to social media sharing photos and videos as the city was blessed with rains. #ChennaiRains began to trend on Twitter, with the unexpected summer rain in April, 2020. There is not much report immediately available yet, but it is expected that the rainfall is going to continue for a few more hours and even hit the interior regions of Tamil Nadu.

According to Chennai Rains, a city-based weather blogging site, the thunderstorms are moving towards the interior districts of the state. It took to Twitter stating, “#Thunderstorms moving further towards interior #TamilNadu giving #Rains to parts of #Kanchipuram, #tiruvannamalai. Today will be another good day of rains. The stratiform clouds to our NE could give some light #chennairains at times over #Chennai.” Tamil Nadu Announces 'Intense Lockdown' in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur and Salem From April 26-29 to Curb COVID-19 Spread; Here's What it Means.

Here’s the Tweet:

People began to trend #ChennaiRains on Twitter sharing pictures and videos of the city, covered in dark clouds as raindrops hit the empty roads amid lockdown.

Check Tweets:

Heavy rainfall in Chennai These showers are surely going to keep Chennai safe from the Water Crisis, atleast for this year. Thanks to almighty That's why it's very essential to do Rainwater Harvesting.@ICCWIndia @iitmadras @iitm_respark #chennairains #Chennai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/ZPkBwNhrP3 — Umang Khanna (@UmangKhanna10) April 26, 2020

Chennai Rains

Dark Clouds!

Some More Pics From the City!

Early Morning Scenes!!

Right Use!

Managed to collect some 200+ litres of Rain water. Since it's a complete lockdown. Almost all houses can keep at least 1 bucket to save some water. Our water sources are dying. #chennairains pic.twitter.com/8dzbOj0rcF — Srinivasan Rangarajan⚓ (@srinivas88) April 26, 2020

Happy Akshaya Tritiya

What a lovely #AkshayaTritiya morning to wake up to . Intense rains with thunder and lightning. Let the devatas bless us with prosperity and abundance in our country. #chennairains — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) April 26, 2020

Beautiful!!

This climate waked me up. Those birds are running for shelter 😍#chennairains pic.twitter.com/pYQYXYo2Zu — Santosh Elumalai (@santoelumalai) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, five cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, that have recorded nearly, 1,821 coronavirus cases are under intense lockdown. It is has been placed from today morning to check the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19. According to media reports, under this intense lockdown, people are not allowed to step out of their house, even to buy groceries.