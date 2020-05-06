‘Wearing PPEs Is Painful, Quite Difficult to Treat COVID-19 Patients’, Says Nurse Radhika Vinchurkar Who Works at COVID-19 Ward at Nagpur Hospital

Nurse Radhika Vinchurkar Who Works at COVID-19 Hospital in Nagpur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Nagpur, May 6: A nurse from Maharashtra's Nagpur, who has been treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital there, described her experience in dealing with the pandemic that has gripped the entire nation. The nurse, identified as Radhika Vinchurkar, works at a COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Nagpur. According to a tweet by ANI, the nurse, who returned home after a month, said dealing with COVID-19 patients at the hospital is very difficult.

Radhika remembered the tough and testing times at the hospital and said wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is really painful as it has to be used throughout during duty. She said most patients infected with coronavirus feel that they are being kept at the hospital unnecessarily. "It's quite difficult to treat COVID-19 patients. Wearing PPEs is painful. Most patients feel they are kept in hospital unnecessarily, get irritated&demand unnecessary things", Vinchurkar said. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 49,391, Death Toll Mounts to 1,694.

Here's the tweet:

In India, the coronavirus count on Wednesday climbed to 49,391 with 2,958 new cases and 126 new fatalities. In Maharashtra alone, the coronavirus count mounted to 15,525 on Tuesday night with 34 fatalities. The death toll in the state shot up to 617. In Mumbai alone, the count of COVID-19 positive patients shot up by 635 to 9,945 and death toll jumped to 387.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with the officials of Maharashtra through video conferencing to take stock of the situation of the pandemic. He also said that the situation in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Solapur was more worrying.