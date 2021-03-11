New Delhi, March 11: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and parts of North India will witness rainfall during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that scattered rainfall will be observed over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during March 11 and 12 and reduction in intensity and distribution on March 13. The IMD said that the change in the current weather conditions is due to a Western Disturbance runs roughly along longitude 54°E to the north of latitude 32°N. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

"It is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of Northwest India from today, the 11th March. A fresh Western Disturbance, in quick succession, is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of Northwest India from March 13", the IMD said.

Under their influence, scattered to widespread rainfall and snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh till March 12. "Isolated thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over the above sub-divisions during the same period.

