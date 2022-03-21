New Delhi, March 21: Many states of india are in the grip of scorching heat in the last four-five days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), today i.e. on March 21, there will be a drop in temperature in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. At the same time, the situation of heat in many places will improve.

According to the IMD, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and at isolated places. Sea condition will remain rough over Andaman Sea with wind speed reaching 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 50 kmph.

According to the Meteorological Department, a line of pressure is extending from Northeast Madhya Pradesh to Interior Karnataka via a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha. Due to this, light to moderate rain and thundershowers may occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, parts of North Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Cyclone Asani To Intensify Into Deep Depression During Next 12 Hours, Says IMD

Apart from this, there is a cyclonic circulation in Vidarbha and adjoining areas. Due to which there is a possibility of light rain in isolated parts of Telangana, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Light rain may also occur in isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Light snowfall is also possible in the upper areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Cyclone Asani Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Due to Cyclonic Storm

Today the weather will be clear in the capital Delhi. But strong winds will blow during the day. Today the minimum temperature of Delhi will be 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will go up to 37 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature of Chandigarh will be 20 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 37 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature of Patna in Bihar will be 23 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will go up to 38 degree Celsius. For Lucknow, the capital of UP, the Meteorological Department has told that the minimum temperature here is going to be 21 degrees and the maximum temperature is 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature of Jammu will be 19 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius. Today it will be cloudy here in the evening. The cold weather is likely to continue in Leh. Today's minimum temperature in Leh will be one degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will go up to 15 degree Celsius. There will be light dark clouds in the sky. Talking about Himachal Pradesh, the capital Shimla will remain at 16 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will go up to 25 degree Celsius.

Today's minimum temperature in Jaipur, Rajasthan will be 24 degree Celsius and maximum temperature will be 38 degree Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature of Mumbai will be 23 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius. Talking about Kolkata, the minimum temperature here will be 26 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 36 degree Celsius.

