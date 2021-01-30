New Delhi, January 30: Dense fog and coldwave conditions are expected to grip parts of North India during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that coldwave conditions are very likely over Delhi. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kutch region. The change in weather conditions is due to the dry northwesterly winds over plains of North India & adjoining parts of central India, which would persist during the next two days and decrease in spatial distribution and intensity thereafter.

The IMD said that very dense fog is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next three days and dense fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha during next two days. Moreover, cold conditions would prevail over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain Likely in National Capital Between February 3 to 5, Says IMD.

The weather bulletin added saying that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from January 31 night onwards. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rain/snow with moderate thunderstorm & lightning likely over the region during February, 1 and 2, 2021.

