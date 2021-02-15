New Delhi, February 15: Several areas in northern states will continue to experience dense in the morning for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. As per the recent forecast by the IMD, dense to very dense fog will prevail in isolated, some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours of February 16 and February 17 followed by reduction in intensity and spatial distribution afterwards.

However, a reduction in the current spell of dense fog occurrences over Punjab and Haryana is likely to occur over next two days. Meanwhile, the rise in mercury will continue in the northern states during the week." Warmer night temperatures are likely to continue over the plains of North India during next 4 to 5 days, said the India Meteorological Department. Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall, Snowfall Likely Over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in Coming Days, Light Rains Likely Over Delhi, Punjab and Parts of North India.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from night of February 20, causing isolated to scattered rainfall, snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and isolated rain over the adjoining plains of Northwest India, primarily in Punjab and Haryana during February 20 to 22. Weather Forecast: Dense Fog To Engulf Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Other Parts of North India Till February 13, Says IMD.

Uttarakhand is also likely to experience rainfall during February 15 to 18. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail likely prevail over Marathwada, MadhyaDe Maharashtra, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka during February 17 and February 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).