Mumbai, March 24: Heatwave conditions are expected to grip parts of Maharashtra and Goa till Thursday, March 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Konkan and Goa will experience a rise in temperature at isolated pockets during March 24 and 25, 2021. Adding further, the IMD said that no heatwave conditions very likely over the country during the next 4-5 days except for Konkan and Goa. The IMD declares a region under heatwave when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next 48 hours and over most parts of West India during the next 24 hours. "Rise by 4-6 degree Celsius over Northwest India and by 3-4 degree Celsius very likely over West India after 48 hours. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-6°C over most parts of Central India for next 3 days", the IMD said.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from March 27. Under its influence scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Also, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and gusty winds are likely over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

