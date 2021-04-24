New Delhi, April 24: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of South India in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread rainfall and thunderstorm is very likely to lash Kerala on Saturday, i.e. on April 24 due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over Marathawada. Moreover, a trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over Marathawada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

The rainfall activity in Kerala will be at its peak today, i.e. April 24. The IMD said that under the influence of the above weather conditions, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm very likely over Kerala and isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm over remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions, the IMD said that no significant heatwave conditions likely over the country during the next 4-5 days. The IMD said that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and now lies over Jammu & Kashmir due to which rainfall snowfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely over Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today, i.e. on April 24.

