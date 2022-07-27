Many parts of the country are facing heavy rains these days. In states like Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra flood like situations has arisen due to incessant rains. However, Monsoon has not been so strong in North India so far and has received less rain than expected. Due to this the sowing of paddy has been delayed. Amidst all this, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed hope of increasing rain activities in the states of North India.

The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is very likely to continue to shift gradually northwards during next 3 days leading to increase in rainfall activity over North India from 27th July onwards." Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Rajasthan, Odisha; Respite For Gujarat As Rains to Recede Till July End

Notably, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from July 28. Heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh , Uttarakhand , Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the coming few days. Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert in Delhi; Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Konkan, Goa for Next 4 Days, Says IMD

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir between July 27 and 30. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain with thunder at some places. At the same time, heavy rain may occur in Rajasthan from July 27, in UP and Bihar from July 28 to 30, in North Punjab and North Haryana-Chandigarh between July 27 and 30.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature can be 26 degrees and the maximum temperature can be 35 degrees. According to IMD, light rain may occur in some areas today (Monday).

The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till July 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).