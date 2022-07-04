Mumbai, July 4: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a Low-Pressure Area is lying over north Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Also, a trough runs from southwest Rajasthan to the Westcentral Arabian sea at lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the Konkan & Goa region, Coastal Karnataka, and the Kerala & Mahe region. While, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Delhi for the next 2 days and an ‘orange’ alert for Wednesday, with forecasts of moderate to heavy rainfall. Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued for Kerala as well. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, during the next four days, and over Chhattisgarh for the next 2 days. Kerala Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Predicting Heavy Rain for Next 5 Days.

As per the IMD, strong winds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea and Westcentral Arabian Sea, and Strong winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over East-central Arabian Sea. Squally winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely North Arabian Sea, along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka-Kerala coasts and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts and Andaman Sea. The fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Apart from this, IMD has said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

