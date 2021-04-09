New Delhi, April 9: In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department on Friday said that several parts of East and Central India will receive isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next four days. Vidarbha is likely to receive isolated hailstorm on April 9 and April 10. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha will experience same weather conditions on April 9. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

As per the IMD, several Northeast states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are very likely to receive scattered to widespread rainfall on April 9. The Northeast India is also likely to witness Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next three days. Assam and Meghalaya will likely receive heavy rainfall on April 9, and Arunachal Pradesh on April 9 and April 10. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

The southern peninsular is likely to experience isolated and scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, gusty winds over next five days, as per weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department. Kerala, Mahe and adjoining Coastal Karnataka are very likely to receive heavy rainfall on April 12 and April 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).