Lucknow, February 20: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a bride-to-be vanished hours before the wedding ceremony in Muzaffarnagar. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, February 18, when guests had gathered to attend the wedding of a woman doctor. Police officials said that the 26-year-old homoeopathic doctor had stepped into a beauty parlour to get ready but did not return.

To avoid embarrassment, family members of the bride allegedly told guests that she died of a heart attack while being taken to Meerut for treatment. Giving this reason, the family members called off the wedding, reports The Times of India. However, the family's claim about the bride's death was busted when CCTV footage of the parlour showed the bride leaving with her female friend. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Poisoning 2 Minor Daughter in Uttar.

Launching a probe, the police tracked down the bride and detained the doctor and her friend in Jhansi. Speaking about the incident, Rupali Rao, Deputy superintendent of police, New Mandi, said that they registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the bride's father.

Two teams were assigned to the case and managed to locate the woman on Wednesday, February 19. Rao further said that the bride's statement was being recorded in court. She also said that based on the doctor's testimony, further legal action would be taken in connection with the incident. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death by Her Neighbour in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).