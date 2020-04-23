West Bengal Bans Use of Mobile Phones Inside COVID-19 Hospitals; Coronavirus Spreads Through Cell Phone, Claims State Chief Secretary

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, April 23: The West Bengal government, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday banned the use of mobile phones inside COVID-19 wards in all hospitals. Imposing the ban, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said mobile phones are potential carriers of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the decision was taken as per guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

"Novel coronavirus spreads through mobile phones and a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection," Sinha was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. All doctors, health workers and patients have been banned from using cell phones inside hospitals. "They will have to deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital," Sinha said. West Bengal: Coronavirus Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Baby Boy in Uluberia.

An additional secretary of the state health and family welfare department issued instructions to the district magistrates, chief medical officer of health and superintendents of all COVID-19 hospitals through a WhatsApp message. "Since mobile phones can be a potential source of spreading Covid-19 infection, no one will be allowed to carry, possess or use mobile phones inside the Covid hospitals in the State (sic)," reads the internal message.

"To ensure they have a communication channel to the hospital administration, intercom facility may be provided in the wards. The contact number of the control room or the hospital superintendent/manager should be publicised prominently among the patients. Also, land line arrangements with STD calling be kept ready in case the patient needs to make a call or receive a call from outside (sic)," the message said.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Babul Supriyo has linked the Mamata Banerjee government's move to the video that he has posted several times since Monday. The video was apparently taken by a COVID-19 patient inside an isolation ward at one of Kolkata's nodal hospitals, MR Bangur. The video shows two dead bodies lying in the ward, waiting to be removed, even as other patients roam around or wait for medical attention.