New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused relating to the mob attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal, the agency said on Tuesday.

Md Amir alias Sonu of North 24 Pargana district was arrested from Bhatpara on Monday. The accused had a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with this case.

Priyangu Pandey and his entourage were attacked near gate No 3 of Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarter Bhatpara in West bengal on August 28, 2024. Two people including the driver suffered gunshot injuries

The NIA, which took over the investigation and re-registered the case in October last year, is continuing with its investigation.

Pandey then alleged that people associated with the TMC attacked his car and opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people.

The attack took place amid BJP's call for a 12-hour strike against the police action on the participants of the march to state secretariat Nabbana demanding the resignation of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The alleged rape-murder incident took place in August 2024 sparking nationwide protests and calls for justice to the victim. (ANI)

