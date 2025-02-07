Kolkata, February 7: At least four persons were killed and several others have been injured following a blast at a firecracker factory at Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday afternoon. Sources from the district police said that so far, four charred bodies have been recovered from the spot of the blast and of the four, two are women. The administration has yet to reveal the identities of these four deceased individuals. It is perceived that the four individuals killed in the blast were workers at the said factory.

Local eyewitnesses said that the impact of the blast was such that the entire factory shade was blown off and the entire structure came tumbling down. Local people also suspect that the administration's figure of four deaths till now is not accurate and the number of casualties will be much higher. The conditions of some of those who had been injured are so critical that it is doubtful that they may survive. Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Blast: 1 Dead, 7 Injured in Explosion at Cracker Manufacturing Factory Near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar District (Watch Video).

West Bengal Firecracker Factory Blast

#Breaking: Four people dead & several others injured following a blast at a firecrackers factory at Kalyani’s Rathtala area in Nadia district of #WestBengal. pic.twitter.com/Urpke46qHo — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) February 7, 2025

A huge police contingent and personnel from the state fire services and the disaster management departments have already reached the spot and started the rescue operations. The rescue teams are trying to locate whether there are more bodies trapped under the debris.

Now questions are being raised on how permission for running such a hazardous factory was given in that area which is heavily crowded. At the same time, the police have started an investigation to track whether the firecracker factory had the requisite license or not. For the last couple of years, West Bengal has been in the national headlines because of unfortunate deaths because of illegal firecracker factory or warehouse blasts. Firozabad Firecracker Factory Blast: 4 Dead, 6 Injured After Explosion at Cracker Factory in Uttar Pradesh; Rescue Operation Underway.

In 2023, as many as nine persons were killed in a similar blast at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra in East Midnapore district. There were similar blasts at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas and Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas districts during the last couple of years killing several people.

Every time after the blast the administration cautions of strong actions against such illegal firecracker entities. Police raids continue for some time and fade away.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).