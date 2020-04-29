West Bengal Gets New Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation After Tikiapara Violence, Dhaval Jain to Take Charge Until Further Orders

Screengrab of the incident where police personnel were attacked by people in Howrah (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Kolkata, April 29: The West Bengal government on removed Bijin Krishna, commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation, and replaced him with Dhaval Jain, who was posted as the additional district magistrate, Howrah. Jain will be holding the charge of the new role until further orders, according to the state government. The decision was taken after violence erupted as people attacked police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Tuesday.

More than seven policemen were injured while they were trying to enforce the lockdown on Belilious Road in Howrah city. According to reports, the incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms. The policemen were attacked after they asked the crowd to return to their homes. West Bengal Police and RAF Personnel Attacked in Tikiapara Area of Howrah While Enforcing Lockdown in Red Zone, Watch Videos.

Two police vehicles were also damaged. The Bengal police Twitter handle said: “No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated.” "We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah, today. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice,” it added. In the video footage that went viral, it can be seen that policemen in white and RAF uniform being chased by a large number of people on the road close to Tikiapara outpost.